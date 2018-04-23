ATLANTA (AP) — Police say an argument over gambling led to the fatal shooting of a man in Atlanta.
Atlanta Police Capt. Reginald Moorman tells WSB-TV that several witnesses interviewed after the shooting Saturday night said an argument had broken out among “several parties.” Moorman said responding officers found the man dead outside of a northeast Atlanta apartment complex.
Moorman didn’t release further details about the dispute, including identities.
Information from: WSB-TV, http://www.wsbtv.com/index.html