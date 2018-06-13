LACONIA, N.H. (AP) — Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that left one man dead in New Hampshire.

Laconia police say they responded to the crash before midnight Tuesday. Police are asking any witnesses to come forward.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, it appears that he was traveling in a northeast direction when he veered off the paved portion of the roadway, and he was ejected from the bike. Police didn’t provide further information or details about the crash in their initial statement.

A prominent, week-long motorcycle rally is under way in Laconia, but it is unclear whether the man was a visitor or participating in the events.