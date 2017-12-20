NEW YORK (AP) — New York City police are searching for two suspects involved in a shooting in Brooklyn that left one man dead and another injured.

WABC-TV reports the shooting happened around midnight Tuesday in Brooklyn’s Williamsburg neighborhood. Police say a 19-year-old man was shot in his back and leg and a 20-year-old man was shot in his shoulder.

Both men were taken to Woodhull Hospital, where the 19-year-old victim was pronounced dead. Officials say the 20-year-old man is in stable condition.

Police haven’t released the identity of the victims.

Police say two suspects were seen driving away from the shooting scene in a white car. An investigation continues.

