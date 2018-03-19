NEW YORK (AP) — Police in New York City are searching for a driver involved in a hit-and-run crash that killed one man and injured another.

WABC-TV reports the crash happened around 5:30 a.m. Monday in the Tremont section of the Bronx. Police say the driver of a BMW struck 27-year-old Wally Dominguez and another man, pinning them between the car and another vehicle. Investigators say the driver and a passenger in the car fled on foot.

Dominguez was pronounced dead at the scene. The second victim was treated for an ankle injury at a nearby hospital.

Police say they found shell casings under the abandoned BMW along with a gun that belonged to one of the victims.

An investigation continues.

