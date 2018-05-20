EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — An Evansville woman was killed and another hospitalized following a shooting that police say was an act of domestic violence.
The Evansville Courier and Press reports 38-year-old Amanda Weir died Saturday morning at Deaconess Hospital, after she was shot early Friday evening.
Another woman, who was a relative, was also hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.
Police say the two were in a car together when the alleged shooter, 56-year-old Robert Ballard, opened fire. He was arrested on attempted murder charges.
Police believe Ballard had been in a relationship with one of the women which recently ended.
Police say a neighbor confronted Ballard and exchanged gunfire with him after the initial shooting.
Officers responded after hearing shots and arrested Ballard.
Attorney information for Ballard was not available Sunday.
___
Information from: Evansville Courier & Press, http://www.courierpress.com