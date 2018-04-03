OWINGS MILL, Md. (AP) — Police say at least one person was injured in a shooting at a Maryland shopping center.

News outlets cite a tweet from Baltimore County police that says officers were investigating a Tuesday afternoon shooting in the parking lot of Foundry Row. Baltimore County police spokeswoman Jennifer Peach says no victims were at the scene when police arrived, but the tweet says a victim was later found at a local hospital.

The victim’s condition is not currently known. Further details have not been released.