ST. LOUIS (AP) — Authorities in eastern Missouri say a hit-and-run crash has left one driver dead and injured two others.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the crash happened around 2:30 p.m. Friday at an intersection near the Dutchtown neighborhood.
Police say one of the drivers fled on foot; the other driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say least one of two other victims first responders rescued was in critical condition.
Police had not released more details by midday Saturday.
