ST. LOUIS (AP) — Police say one person is dead and more than half a dozen people were injured in St. Louis shootings this weekend.
KSDK-TV reports that seven shootings occurred over the weekend in St. Louis. Police say one woman was confirmed dead after a shooting near Fairground Park in North St. Louis on Sunday afternoon.
Police have called two injuries in critical condition.
Police officials haven’t responded to the TV station’s request for comment on the suspects in the shootings. The names of the victims haven’t been released as of Monday afternoon.
___
Information from: KSDK-TV, http://www.ksdk.com