GASTONIA, N.C. (AP) — The North Carolina Highway Patrol says one person is dead after a crash involving a wrong-way driver on Interstate 85.

News outlets report troopers said a driver entered the southbound lanes of the interstate and headed north before hitting another car around 5 p.m. Thursday.

Trooper Ray Pierce said Gaston Emergency Medical Services had at least two other patients, including at least one with life-threatening injuries.

A portion of the interstate was closed as a result of the accident.