BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Officials say one person has died in a police shooting in Louisiana.
Baton Rouge Police Department spokesman Sgt. L’Jean McKneely tells The Advocate that a person died Monday night in a shooting at an apartment complex.
Reporters on the scene said onlookers were gathering outside the crime tape and yelling at officers.
Trooper Bryan Lee says state police are investigating the incident. No further details were available.
Most Read Stories
- A Washington county that went for Trump is shaken as immigrant neighbors start disappearing VIEW
- 1 killed in Renton, 1 seriously injured in major storm that's knocked out power to 150,000+ homes in Western Washington
- Burien, the town Trump cast a spell on, is waking up a very different place | Danny Westneat
- Cougars rise past Huskies to No. 15 in AP poll 2 weeks ahead of Apple Cup clash
- Seattle's next mayor, Jenny Durkan, names full transition team, deputy mayors