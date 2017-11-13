BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Officials say one person has died in a police shooting in Louisiana.

Baton Rouge Police Department spokesman Sgt. L’Jean McKneely tells The Advocate that a person died Monday night in a shooting at an apartment complex.

Reporters on the scene said onlookers were gathering outside the crime tape and yelling at officers.

Trooper Bryan Lee says state police are investigating the incident. No further details were available.