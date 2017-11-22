MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say one person has been killed in a shooting in Medford.
KTVL-TV reports the person was shot near Chestnut and Prune streets on Wednesday evening.
Medford Police only described the person shot to death as male.
Police are searching for a dark van seen leaving the area.
No further information was immediately released.