By
The Associated Press

MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say one person has been killed in a shooting in Medford.

KTVL-TV reports the person was shot near Chestnut and Prune streets on Wednesday evening.

Medford Police only described the person shot to death as male.

Police are searching for a dark van seen leaving the area.

No further information was immediately released.

