BROCKTON, Mass. (AP) — Authorities are investigating a Massachusetts shooting that killed one man and sent a second person to the hospital.
Police and fire officials responded to reports of several shots fired at the Brockton Mini Mart parking lot just after 10 p.m. Saturday.
Police say 26-year-old Bethgy Cator of Avon was killed after being shot in an SUV.
A second unidentified person is at Boston Medical Center with unspecified injuries.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Mormon church: Intruder causes damage in St. George Temple.
- How bungling has kept Puerto Ricans powerless VIEW
- Robocalls flooding your cellphone? Here’s how to fight them
- 'Tase me, and you'll see what happens,' an American Airlines flier said. Police did — 10 times.
- As lava oozes, Hawaii officials say rest of island is open VIEW
Bystanders describe hearing up to seven shots fired.
The Plymouth County District Attorney’s office is investigating the shooting. No arrests have been made.