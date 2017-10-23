SPARKS, Nev. (AP) — Sparks police say one person is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Sparks.

Washoe County Sherriff’s Office spokesman Bob Harmon says Sparks police had been responding to a domestic disturbance report on Sunday before the shooting.

According to Harmon, the deceased person reportedly had a firearm during their encounter with police.

Harmon says officers started life-saving measures before the person died.

No Sparks police officers were harmed during the shooting.

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is leading an investigation into the shooting.

The names of the officers involved in the shooting and the person killed in the shooting were not released as of Sunday.