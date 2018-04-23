HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Police say a 57-year-old man has died after driving through a front yard and crashing into a tree in Hartford.
Authorities say the man’s car left the road at an intersection at about 1:30 a.m. Monday and missed striking a house before coming to a stop at the tree.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released.
There were no other occupants in his vehicle.
Police are still investigating.
Police say it was the 10th fatal crash in the city this year.