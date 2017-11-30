DETROIT (AP) — Police say a drive-by shooting in Detroit has left one man dead and four other people hospitalized with injuries.
Capt. Darin Szilagy tells the Detroit News the incident happened around 8:35 p.m. Thursday outside a home on the city’s east side. He says one female was among the people being treated for gunshot wounds. Two women and three young children inside the home at the time weren’t hurt.
The gunshots that struck the group were believed to be fired from a late-model Oldsmobile Alero. There were no immediate reports of any suspect in custody.
Investigators, a homicide task force and a gang intelligence unit were interviewing witnesses. They also were seeking surveillance video from nearby businesses.
Information from: The Detroit News, http://detnews.com/