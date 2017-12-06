WINDHAM, Maine (AP) — Police in Maine say one person was killed and four others were injured when a car hit a tree.

WCSH-TV reports the crash happened Tuesday night in Windham. Windham Police Captain Bill Andrew says officers were still trying to remove the vehicle from the tree that evening.

Police say one person has died and four others have been taken to a hospital.

Authorities have not identified the victims. No further information was available.

