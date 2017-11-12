PLAINVIEW, N.Y. (AP) — Police say one person had died and three others have been injured after a car careened into a Long Island home.

WABC-TV reports the crash happened in Plainview around 4:20 a.m. Sunday. Police say a driver lost control when they were turning, veered off the road and crashed into a house.

Police say one person in the car died. Investigators say three other people in the vehicle were treated for injuries that are not life-threatening at a local hospital.

Four people were inside of the home at the time of the crash. Authorities say they were not injured.

Authorities have not released the identity of the victim.

