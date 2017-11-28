SPARTA, N.J. (AP) — Authorities in New Jersey say a head-on crash has left one person dead and two others injured.

NJ.com reports the crash happened around 7 a.m. Tuesday in Sparta. Police say a car driven by 33-year-old Sean Hubbard, of Andover, crossed into oncoming traffic and collided with a car driven by 62-year-old Ena Cordero, of Newton.

Cordero suffered blunt force trauma. She was taken to Newton Medical Center where she was pronounced dead. Authorities say Hubbard and his front seat passenger were treated for injuries at nearby hospitals.

An investigation continues.

