LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas police say a man is dead and a woman is hospitalized after a shooting at an apartment complex.
Las Vegas police Lt. Isaac Auten says the two were found shot in the head early Monday.
The man died at the scene and the woman was taken to a hospital.
Lt. Ray Spencer says there was a domestic dispute earlier at the apartment.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- OSU and NFL quarterback now an Ohio deputy sheriff
- Self-taught rocket scientist blasts off into California sky
- Dreamliner flies from Australia to U.K. in 17 hours
- Donald Trump Jr.’s wife reportedly found ‘sexy texts’ from Aubrey O’Day while he was in the shower
- Father, son die after getting trapped in Wisconsin silo
Spencer says the woman shot herself, but it was too early to know who shot the man.