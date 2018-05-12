WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Thousands of Poles are marching through Warsaw demanding free courts and respect for the constitution and denouncing a populist government that they accuse of eroding democracy.
During the “March of Freedom” on Saturday, many people carried Polish and European Union flags and chanted slogans including “Constitution!” and “Free courts!”
Two pro-European and centrist opposition parties, Civic Platform and Modern, were the key organizers of the protest. In speeches, their leaders accused the ruling right-wing Law and Justice party of eroding democratic freedoms with an overhaul of the court system that gives the party vast powers over the courts.
The protesters’ view is also supported by EU leaders, who have been urging the Polish government to reverse some of the changes.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Human remains found near spot where Washington family’s SUV plunged off cliff
- David Goodall, 104, just took his own life, after making a powerful statement about assisted death
- Manhattan miracle: Woman paid $28.43 rent for apartment
- Soldier needed an ear transplant; doctors 'grew' a new one in her arm
- As lava oozes, Hawaii officials say rest of island is open VIEW
Some protesters held up small copies of the Polish constitution.