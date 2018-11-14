MEXICO CITY (AP) — Yupik the polar bear has died after spending more than 25 years in a barren enclosure at a warm Mexican zoo.
The Benito Juarez zoo in the city of Morelia in western Mexico said Yupik died at 27, citing a ruptured aorta.
Animal rights activists said Wednesday officials had resisted efforts to transfer Yupik from the zoo, where average daily highs seldom drop below 70 degrees (21 Celsius). A British zoo reportedly offered to give Yupik a home in a more suitable climate.
The activist group People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals said that “Yupik languished alone for more than 25 years in a barren enclosure at a rundown roadside zoo.”
Yupik had a pool, but temperatures were too high and she had little stimulation in the concrete structure.