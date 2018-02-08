WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Protesting doctors and health authorities in Poland have signed a deal that will significantly increase spending on health care, including doctors’ pay.

Some hospital wards had their work disrupted in recent weeks after young doctors refused to sign an agreement to work longer than 48-hour weeks with no additional pay. Poland’s health care is chronically strapped and inefficient, with patients sometimes waiting years to see a specialist, and young doctors seeking jobs abroad.

Under the agreement signed Thursday by Health Minister Lukasz Szumowski, spending on health care will gradually rise to 6 percent of annual economic growth by 2024, from the current 4.7 percent. That will allow for swift substantial pay increases for young specialists.