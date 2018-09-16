WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Anti-government demonstrators have clad Warsaw’s most popular statue in a tunic with “Constitution” written on it while opposing changes to Poland’s judicial system enacted under the country’s right-wing government.
Hundreds of people gathered in the capital’s historic Castle Square on Sunday to show displeasure with the politics of the government and the ruling Law and Justice party.
Two of them used a crane to reach the top of the statue of 17th-century monarch King Sigismund III Vasa set atop a column — a landmark 22-meters tall (72-feet.)
The white garment with the Polish word “konstytucja” written in capital letters covered the king’s armor.
The European Union has warned Poland’s government that its reorganization of the Supreme Court and forced retirement of some of court judges undermine the rule of law.