WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s government says it is vetoing the adoption of an annual report on the European Union’s guiding civil rights document because it did not call for protecting Christians and Jews from religious discrimination.

Justice Minister Zbigniew Ziobro’s decision on Thursday to oppose the latest update on the application of the EU’s Charter of Fundamental Rights meant the report lacked the unanimity required for approval.

The veto adds to a series of disputes between Poland’s current conservative government and EU leaders over basic values.

Poland’s Justice Ministry says it objected because the proposed report specifically cited the need to protect LGBT people, immigrant children and women, but not Jews and Christians.

The European Commission has published a report on how the charter is used to promote rights and freedoms since 2010.