WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s prime minister says the government plans to spend up to $8.8 billion by 2028 on cleaner heating as part of its efforts to fight smog.
Mateusz Morawiecki spoke Thursday at a government committee tasked with fighting air pollution under a new “Stop Smog” program.
The World Health Organization says that 33 out of Europe’s 50 most polluted cities are in Poland, including Warsaw, Krakow and the southern Silesia coal mining region.
Air pollution is highest in winter when individual households use cheap fuels or even trash for heating.
The government wants to co-finance household insulation and the purchase of cleaner heating systems in hopes that will significantly cut down the pollution.
Poland is hosting a U.N. climate conference in December.