AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Republican Gov. Paul LePage wants a Poland Spring natural resources manager to sit on the state’s board of environmental protection.
Activist groups say a multinational bottled water company has no business sitting on a board that helps oversee the state’s waters. Food & Water Watch Northeast Senior Organizer Nisha Swinton said the nomination is a conflict of interest that puts corporate profits over public health.
Poland Spring Natural Resource Manager Mark Dubois did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Associated Press Tuesday.
The Legislature’s Joint Standing Committee on Environment and Natural Resources is holding a confirmation hearing on the governor’s nomination Wednesday morning.
Maine’s environmental protection board is made up of seven citizens who hold public hearings and make decisions on interpreting environmental protections laws.