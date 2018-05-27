WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A group of parents who have occupied part of the Polish parliament with their disabled children are abandoning their protest of state assistance payments after more than a month.

One of the mothers, Iwona Hartwich, said Sunday the demonstrators felt cut off from the world and worried about their children’s health from living in a parliament corridor for 40 days.

As the parents pushed their grown children in wheelchairs away from the building in Warsaw, they were met by cheering crowds.

The families were protesting the low level of state aid to the disabled. They secured an increase in monthly disability payments, but it was not as much as they sought.

The plight of the vulnerable group has captured attention in Poland and elicited emotional expressions of solidarity.