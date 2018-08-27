WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s deputy prime minister says his government will likely ignore the European Court of Justice if it suspends a new Polish law compelling numerous Supreme Court judges to retire early.
The attempted forced retirements are part of a broader overhaul of the justice system by Poland’s nationalist ruling party, Law and Justice. The changes have alarmed the European Union, which says rule of law is under threat in Poland.
The government insists it is reforming a corrupt system.
Polish Deputy Prime Minister Jaroslaw Gowin says if the EU court suspends the retirement law, “our government will probably have no choice” but to ignore the ruling. His comments were published Monday by a pro-government weekly, Do Rzeczy.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Trump rejected plans for a White House statement praising McCain
- Gunman kills two at Florida mall
- John McCain, maverick of the Senate and former POW, dies at 81 VIEW
- Analysis: Trump swore to uphold the law; he may be the greatest threat to it
- With no place to run, people in Hawaii brace for hurricane WATCH
The EU court began its deliberations on Monday.