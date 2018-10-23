WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland has honored a Ukrainian filmmaker imprisoned in Russia on charges of plotting acts of terrorism for his defense of Ukrainians held captive in Russia.

Foreign Minister Jacek Czaputowicz said Tuesday he has bestowed the eighth annual Pro Dignitate Humana (For Human Dignity) award on Oleg Sentsov, an opponent of Russia’s 2014 annexation of Crimea.

The 42-year-old Sentsov staged a hunger strike for 144 days to protest the incarceration of dozens of Ukrainians in Russia. He stopped when faced with the prospect of being force-fed.

Czaputowicz said Sentsov’s activity “deserves the highest respect.” He made the announcement during a news conference alongside Ukrainian counterpart Pavlo Klimkin.

In 2015, Russia sentenced Sentsov to 20 years in prison on charges of conspiracy to conduct terror attacks, charges he denies.