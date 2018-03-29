The BBC, citing several sources, reported that Yulia Skripal was conscious and talking.

LONDON — Yulia Skripal, who was found poisoned on a park bench in the English cathedral city of Salisbury this month along with her father, former Russian spy Sergei Skripal, is showing improvement and is no longer in critical condition, the hospital that is treating her said Thursday.

British authorities have blamed Russia for the poisoning, which they say was carried out with a deadly nerve agent developed by Soviet scientists and known as Novichok.

“I’m pleased to be able to report an improvement in the condition of Yulia Skripal,” Dr. Christine Blanshard, medical director for Salisbury District Hospital, said in a statement. “She has responded well to treatment but continues to receive expert clinical care 24 hours a day.”

Her father remains in critical condition, the hospital said. Sgt. Nick Bailey, an emergency-medical worker who was also exposed to the nerve agent, was released from the hospital a week ago; there was no further word on his condition.

The announcements came a day after British authorities said that Yulia Skripal, 33, and her father, a former colonel for Russian military intelligence, were poisoned after the nerve agent was applied to the front door of his house, resolving one of the many mysteries. Forensic tests found the highest concentration of the agent was found on the front door.

The BBC reported that Sergei Skripal had apparently touched the nerve agent with his right hand, and his daughter with her left hand. Yulia Skripal, who lives in Moscow, had arrived to visit her father the day before they were found poisoned.

The Metropolitan Police said that the search for the source of the poisoning was now focused around the home in Salisbury, about 85 miles southwest of London.

To that end, police placed a cordon around a children’s play area at a park near Sergei Skripal’s home, although they sought to allay fears that members of the public were at risk of being poisoned by describing the move as a precautionary measure.

“I would like to reiterate … that the risk to the public is low,” Deputy Assistant Commissioner Dean Haydon said in a statement.