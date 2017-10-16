LIHUE, Hawaii (AP) — A conservation official says Hawaii’s plan to eradicate a small crescent-shaped island’s rat infestation via air drops of poison has worked, with no signs of negative impact on marine life.

The Garden Island reports that Kauai Endangered Seabird Recovery Project worker Andre Raine was on Lehua Island in late September and saw the island buzzing with seabird chicks — and not one live rat.

The recovery project workers are tasked with monitoring the 279-acre (113-hectare) island in wake of the airdrops that finished on Sept. 12.

Before the drops, there were concerns that the poison would impact marine life.

A similar eradication attempt was made in 2009, and a fish die-off occurred in the area shortly after. But state officials say that die-off wasn’t due to the eradication attempt.

___

Information from: The Garden Island, http://thegardenisland.com/