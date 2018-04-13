Share story

By
The Associated Press

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Police have apprehended an inmate who went missing from a correctional facility in Idaho Falls last week.

The Idaho State Journal reports Pocatello police arrested 27-year-old Skyler Eric Pulley early Saturday morning after he left the Idaho Falls Community Reentry Center on the Tuesday before.

Pulley was booked into the Bannock County jail on a felony charge of escaping from custody.

The Idaho Department of Correction says Pulley was scheduled to be eligible for parole next year.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access: $1 for 4 weeks

If an inmate is convicted of the escape charge, under state law the sentence for it would begin at the time when the inmate was scheduled to be released.

___

Information from: Idaho State Journal, http://www.journalnet.com

The Associated Press