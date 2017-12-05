CAMDENTON, Mo. (AP) — Missouri conservation officials are asking the public for help locating those responsible for dumping five deer and one turkey carcass near Camdenton.
The Springfield News-Leader reports the best pieces of meat were cut off the animals before the bodies were abandoned in mid-November.
Conservation agent Tyler Brown says he believes poachers were involved because too many deer were taken for one person and the turkey was shot out of season. He says about 100 pounds of meat were wasted.
Brown says no solid leads have come in but he hopes someone will call the Conservation Department Operation Game Thief hotline to help solve the case.
___
Information from: Springfield News-Leader, http://www.news-leader.com