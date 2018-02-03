WATERVILLE VALLEY, N.H. (AP) — Skiers and aspiring college students will barely have to leave the ski slopes to learn about Plymouth State University thanks to a new admissions “basecamp” being set up at Waterville Valley Resort.
The university is setting up an office in Waterville valley’s Town Square retail area to provide high school students and their families who are visiting the region to learn about the school and meet with admissions staff.
The office will be open on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through the remainder of the ski season, plus weekdays during February school vacation weeks. Students who submit application materials ahead of time can receive admission decisions on the spot.
The university also will offer transportation from Waterville Valley to Plymouth for campus tours on Feb. 20 and Feb. 22.
