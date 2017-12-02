PLYMOUTH, N.H. (AP) — Plymouth State University is creating a new program to allow aspiring athletic trainers to earn advanced degrees more quickly.

The new “3+2” program allows students to earn a bachelor’s degree in allied health science and enter into the master’s degree program in athletic training after three years. The university also offers a traditional two-year master’s degree program for those who already hold a bachelor’s degree.

University officials say the commission that accredits athletic training programs recently announced it will only accredit master’s degree programs starting in 2022. The new program is part of the university’s new allied health science program for students interested in fields such as physical therapy, occupational therapy, chiropractic and other health professions.