MAYS LANDING, N.J. (AP) — Police in the New Jersey municipality of Pleasantville just outside of Atlantic City are investigating the second shooting death in a little more than a week.

The Atlantic County prosecutor’s office says 30-year-old Raphael Terrigino was found shot in his car shortly before 8 a.m. Friday.

The Press of Atlantic City reports that a homeowner said he heard the sound of glass shattering at about 9 p.m. Thursday and saw the red sedan and a dark car behind it. The resident said he checked the sedan when he saw it still there Friday morning and saw a body slumped over in the driver’s seat.

Police said earlier that that 33-year-old Tywan Bailey was shot at about 2 a.m. on Jan. 25. No arrests have been reported in that case.