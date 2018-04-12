RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — A Rapid City man convicted in a nearly $17 million illegal medical laser scheme is trying to withdraw his guilty pleas.

Larry Lytle’s motion cites ineffective counsel among other things. Lytle pleaded guilty in January to the crimes of contempt and conspiracy and is awaiting sentencing.

Lytle admitted to selling hundreds of QLasers from 2005 through 2015 that were purchased for about $4,000 each. Investigators said he placed veterinary labels on the bogus handheld devices to evade review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. He and his co-conspirators claimed the devices could treat more than 200 medical conditions, including AIDS.

The Rapid City Journal says Lytle asked the judge for mercy because of his age and health. The 83-year-old Lytle told the judge anything other than house arrest or time served would be a death sentence.

