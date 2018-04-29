BALTIMORE (AP) — A Maryland man accused of pipe-bombing an unoccupied police car is expected to plead guilty to federal charges.
Kyle Mueller was to appear at a hearing Monday in Baltimore after attorneys indicated in February that they were working on a plea agreement.
Mueller was indicted last year on charges including malicious use of explosive materials and using a destructive device in relation to a crime of violence.
Were he to be tried and convicted, Mueller would have faced a mandatory 35 years in prison. The federal indictment was issued just days before a state prosecutor said Mueller could not be held criminally responsible on state charges following a mental health evaluation.
Mueller was arrested after an August 2016 explosion that damaged a police vehicle parked outside a Thurmont officer’s home.