COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A judge has scheduled a hearing for a guilty plea in the case of a man charged with harassing a county sheriff in Ohio for nearly 20 years via letters, emails and websites.
A criminal affidavit filed earlier this year said the harassment began in 1999 when Columbus resident William Young was arrested by a Delaware County officer on a menacing charge.
Delaware County Sheriff Russell Martin wasn’t identified in the affidavit but confirmed in a statement that he was that officer and has been subject to harassment ever since.
Federal Magistrate Judge Norah McCann King on Wednesday set Young’s plea to a charge of cyberstalking for Dec. 8.
A message seeking comment was left with Young’s attorney.