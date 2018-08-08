PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A former Oregon State Police spokesman charged with harassment is scheduled to enter a plea next month.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Capt. Bill Fugate (FEW-gate) was scheduled to appear in Deschutes County Circuit Court on Wednesday, but the hearing was moved to September.

Prosecutors say the allegations stemmed from encounters last year with his wife Georgina Monrean-Fugate, who filed for divorced and obtained a restraining order against him in March.

In court documents, she claimed he had threatened her with a gun.

An Oregon State Police spokesman says Fugate remains on unpaid administrative leave.

