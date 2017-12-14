COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The guilty plea from a powerful South Carolina lawmaker may not be the climax of an investigation into Statehouse corruption, but instead the end of the second act.

Prosecutor David Pascoe’s plea deal Wednesday with Rep. Rick Quinn Jr. and his Republican consultant father Richard Quinn Sr. requires the father’s full cooperation with investigators in exchange for dropping charges with a maximum of six years in prison.

Pascoe said he expects to learn a lot from Quinn Sr.’s January testimony to a grand jury.

Quinn Sr. has been a political consultant for nearly 40 years with powerful clients ranging from Gov. Henry McMaster to U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham and state Attorney General Alan Wilson.

Quinn Jr. pleaded guilty to misconduct in office and faces up to one year in prison.