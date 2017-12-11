SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A man is pleading guilty to rape and murder in the 2015 death of a 12-year-old girl who authorities say he lured from her home with a story about a lost cat.
Jayden Matthew Sterzer pleaded guilty Monday to rape in juvenile court. He was also expected to plead guilty to murder in adult court as part of a blended plea deal that will allow him to stay in a juvenile detention center until he turns 21.
Sterzer is 18-years-old now but was 15 when police say he strangled Kailey Vijil (VIJ’-el) and left her in a horse pasture in West Valley City.
The Associated Press had previously not named Sterzer because he was a juvenile and his case was being handled entirely in juvenile court.
He was found fit for trial after getting treatment for unspecified mental disorders and intellectual disabilities.