SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A man is pleading guilty to rape and murder in the 2015 death of a 12-year-old girl who authorities say he lured from her home with a story about a lost cat.

Jayden Matthew Sterzer pleaded guilty Monday to rape in juvenile court. He was also expected to plead guilty to murder in adult court as part of a blended plea deal that will allow him to stay in a juvenile detention center until he turns 21.

Sterzer is 18-years-old now but was 15 when police say he strangled Kailey Vijil (VIJ’-el) and left her in a horse pasture in West Valley City.

The Associated Press had previously not named Sterzer because he was a juvenile and his case was being handled entirely in juvenile court.

He was found fit for trial after getting treatment for unspecified mental disorders and intellectual disabilities.