NEWPORT, Ind. (AP) — A judge has accepted a plea agreement under which a western Indiana man charged in a pickup truck crash that killed three teens will avoid prison and have his driving privileges suspended for four years.

Under the deal approved Thursday, 20-year-old Ethan Lee of Cayuga pleaded guilty to three counts of criminal recklessness. He will serve 80 days in jail and three years on home detention. He also must perform community service.

Lee was an 18-year-old senior at North Vermillion High School when his pickup traveling as fast as 87 mph crashed on Jan. 2, 2015, into an office building in Cayuga, about 35 miles north of Terre Haute. The crash killed 18-year-old Annie Clark and 16-year-old Caroline Clark, sisters from Muncie, and 18-year-old Braeden Hollowell of Cayuga.