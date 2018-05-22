COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A court filing indicates a plea agreement has been reached for a man charged with providing the gun used to kill two central Ohio police officers.
Federal prosecutors say 30-year-old Gerald Lawson, of suburban Cleveland, bought the handgun that 31-year-old Quentin Smith used in the February slayings of Westerville officers Eric Joering and Anthony Morelli.
A record of a plea agreement was filed in federal court Tuesday. Messages were left for the U.S. Attorney’s office and for Lawson’s attorney seeking comment.
A criminal complaint says Smith gave Lawson the money to buy the gun last summer along with $100 for completing the transaction. Smith wasn’t allowed to have weapons because of a previous burglary conviction.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Judge orders Vancouver, Wash., teen to start paying off $37M for starting Columbia Gorge wildfire
- The princes, the president and the fortune seekers
- What is lava haze? A look at Hawaii's latest volcanic hazard VIEW
- Florida marks milestone in Everglades python control program VIEW
- A Staten Island man found a safe with cash in his backyard — then things got weird