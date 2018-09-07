LOS ANGELES (AP) — A previously censored lawsuit by a former Playboy model against a top fundraiser for President Donald Trump reveals details of their affair.

Shera Bechard said in court papers unsealed Friday that she feared for her safety after Elliot Broidy impregnated her. She said he became violent and demanded she get an abortion, which she did.

Bechard sued Broidy after he paid only a portion of a $1.6 million confidentiality agreement.

Broidy’s lawyers say payments stopped because Bechard’s lawyer discussed the agreement with attorney Michael Avenatti, who represents adult film actress Stormy Daniels in a suit against Trump.

Broidy resigned as deputy finance chairman for the Republican National Committee after the affair and payoff to Bechard were disclosed in April.

Broidy says in a statement that the allegations are false and defamatory.