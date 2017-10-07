BOSTON (AP) — Fiery American patriot Thomas Paine is returning — in spirit, at least — to the Boston hall where he and the other founding fathers planted the seeds of revolution.
British actor Ian Ruskin depicts Paine in his one-man play, “To Begin the World Over Again: The Life of Thomas Paine,” to be performed Saturday evening at historic Faneuil Hall.
It’s the first time the play is being shown in Boston. PBS aired a film version over the Independence Day holiday.
Paine’s book, “Common Sense,” helped ignite the American Revolution.
Paine is best known for his quote: “These are the times that try men’s souls.”
The brick meeting house, built in 1742 and nicknamed the “Cradle of Liberty,” was where some of the earliest speeches urging independence from Britain were made.