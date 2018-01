PLATTEVILLE, Wis. (AP) — Schools in Platteville have been closed due to a threatening social media post.

Police tell WKOW-TV that the post referenced a possible active shooter, though they didn’t immediately find anything credible.

Superintendent Connie Valenza tells WKOW and WISC-TV that officials canceled classes to ensure student safety. She says school buses meet in the area referenced by the online post.