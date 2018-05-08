SPRINGFIELD, Va. (AP) — Six northern Virginia Metro stations will be closed for several months next year as part of a $300-$400 million project to overhaul crumbling station platforms.

Metro announced Monday that six stations on the Blue and Yellow lines — Braddock Road, King Street, Eisenhower Avenue, Huntington, Van Dorn Street and the heavily used Franconia-Springfield station — will be closed between Memorial Day and Labor Day of 2019. The two lines will run no farther south than the stop at Reagan National Airport.

Other station platforms in Maryland, northern Virginia and the District of Columbia will be rebuilt between late 2019 and 2021, though plans for those stations are still being formulated.

Metro officials say that if they didn’t close the stations completely, the work would drag on for years.