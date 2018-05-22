FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Fallen Kentucky State Police troopers and officers have been remembered in a wreath-laying ceremony and memorial service.

In addition to the service at the agency’s Training Academy in Frankfort, Commissioner Rick Sanders unveiled a plaque bearing the names of six highway patrol officers who died in the line of duty in the 1930s and ’40s. The highway patrol was the predecessor to state police prior to 1948. The plaque will be permanently installed in the cadet barracks at the state police Academy in Frankfort.

Twenty-nine state police troopers, one Commercial Vehicle Enforcement officer and one Water Patrol officer have died in the line of duty since the agency was established in 1948.

Sanders thanked the family members gathered at the service Monday for the sacrifices that they have made.