SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Planting of corn and soybeans is wrapping up in South Dakota.
The federal Agriculture Department says in its weekly crop report that 87 percent of the soybeans are seeded and 97 percent of the corn is in the ground. About one-third of the sunflower crop is planted.
Nearly all of the state’s spring wheat crop has emerged. Only 6 percent of the crop is rated less than fair.
About one-third of the winter wheat crop has headed, with only 12 percent of the crop rated less than fair.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Wyoming record-breaking largemouth bass caught
- Democrats poised to claim ballot slots in nearly all House districts in California
- Hawaii volcano lava destroys hundreds of homes overnight VIEW
- Missing woman, dead man found in storage facility in Alabama
- Handbag designer Kate Spade found dead in apparent suicide VIEW
Topsoil moisture supplies are rated 73 percent adequate to surplus and subsoil moisture is 69 percent in those categories.
Pasture and range conditions statewide are mostly rated fair, good or excellent.